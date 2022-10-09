There was a scary moment early in Sunday’s matchup between the Lions and Patriots when Detroit defensive back Saivion Smith needed to be taken off the field by an ambulance following a collision with New England tight end Hunter Henry.

Smith was tended to by the team’s medical staff as his teammates formed a circle around him before the ambulance arrived. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury, the team announced.

Later in the game, it was reported on the Fox telecast that Smith has movement in his extremities.

Smith, 24, was making his season debut with the Lions after spending time on the practice squad earlier in the year. He went undrafted in 2019 after starting 12 games for Alabama in his final college season. Smith appeared in six games with the Cowboys in ’20, then three games in ’21 for the Lions and 49ers.

