Jets’ Michael Carter Trolls Jaylen Waddle’s Touchdown Celebration (Video)

Jets running back Michael Carter scored twice vs. the Dolphins on Sunday, and he took the opportunity to troll his opponent along the way. After scoring his second touchdown on the day, and putting his team up nine, Carter celebrated by doing the “waddle.” That also happens to be the preferred celebration for Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The celebration represented a game in which the Jets had control for most of the day. New York ran all over the Dolphins, as Carter and Breece Hall combined for over 100 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Hall added another 100 yards receiving as the Dolphins didn’t have an answer.

With the win, the Jets improved to 3–2 on the season, tying Miami for second in the division. It was also the Jets’ first division win since the final game of the ’19 season, snapping an 0–12 streak over the past two years against divisional opponents. Finally, New York’s offense reached the 40-point mark for the first time since 2018.

Miami, meanwhile, now has to regroup after losing backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to injury in a game where they already missed starter Tua Tagovailoa.

