Raiders receiver Davante Adams is facing discipline from the NFL, including a possible suspension, for shoving a man to the ground in frustration shortly after his team’s 30–29 loss to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The league is currently reviewing the situation, per Pelissero. There is no timeline for when a decision will be made.

The postgame incident occurred as Adams was walking toward the tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium. A person who appeared to be a media member or stadium worker ran in front of Adams’s path, prompting the veteran wideout to shove him with two hands.

Adams briefly paused after the push to look at the man before continuing down the tunnel. The individual who was shoved was helped up by a nearby security member.

After the game, Adams apologized for the shove, saying that he was taken by surprise by the man running in front of him after the game ended. He also admitted that he was frustrated with the way the game ended.

“He ran and jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams told reporters. “So I want to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded so I want to apologize to him for that.”

Adams also apologized on Twitter after the game.

Adams did his best to pull the Raiders to victory Monday, catching a 48-yard touchdown reception with under five minutes to play to pull his team within a point of tying the game. Las Vegas opted to try a two-point attempt to take the lead, but failed to convert, making the score 30–29.

The Raiders still had another opportunity to pull ahead, getting the ball back with 2:29 remaining. However, Derek Carr’s deep pass on fourth-and-1 from around midfield fell incomplete when Adams collided with teammate Hunter Renfrow.

The postgame incident marred an otherwise impressive game for Adams, who hauled in three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns. His efforts weren’t enough to put the Raiders on top at night’s end as Vegas fell to 1–4 to start the year.

