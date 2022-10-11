Raiders star receiver Davante Adams currently faces a potential suspension from the NFL after he shoved a photographer while leaving the field following the team’s 30–29 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

Adams later apologized on Twitter for his actions, noting that the push was out of character for him.

“...when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately,” Adams wrote. “Thats not me.”

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media on Tuesday emphasizing that he supports Adams during this time, agreeing that his actions were out of character for Adams.

“I support Davante wholeheartedly as a human being,” McDaniels said, via ESPN. “As a person, he’s a great guy. I know that was an unfortunate situation. We obviously don’t want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. He knows that. He’s very well aware of that. But I know the person; I don’t think there was any intent behind it, on his part.”

The league is currently reviewing the incident to decide what sort of punishment it will hand to Adams. If he is suspended, the Raiders will be without their top receiver for however many games.

McDaniels emphasized that the team will comply with whatever punishment Adams receives.

“But whatever [the NFL] asks of us, whatever they need from us, obviously we’ll comply,” McDaniels said. “But we’re kind of in a wait-and-see [situation] at this point.”

The 29-year-old is also involved in a legal situation as the photographer filed a police report against him on Tuesday, per the Kansas City Police Department.

In the report, the photographer said he made arrangements for a “private transport” to the hospital after being shoved by Adams. Then, he called the police. The photographer, who is unidentified at this time, noted that he suffered injuries that are “preliminarily thought to be non-life-threatening.”

