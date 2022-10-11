Photographer Files Assault Claim Against Davante Adams

The man shoved to the ground by Raiders receiver Davante Adams in the aftermath of Monday night’s football game against the Chiefs has filed a police report against the Vegas wideout, the Kansas City Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

The man, identified as a photographer at the game, said that he made arrangements for “private transport” to the hospital after the incident, at which point he called the police. He reportedly suffered injuries that are “preliminarily thought to be non-life-threatening.”

“The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives, upon completion they will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges,” the KCPD said in a statement, per NFL Media.

TMZ Sports first reported that the photographer had filed a police report and was taken to the hospital after the incident.

Adams was seen walking toward the tunnel after the Raiders’ 30–29 loss when a person who appeared to be a media member or stadium worker ran in front of the receiver’s path. Adams reacted by shoving the man with two hands, sending him to the ground.

The Raiders wideout briefly paused to look at the man before continuing down the tunnel. A nearby security guard helped the man who was shoved to his feet.

After the game, Adams apologized for the shove, saying that he was taken by surprise by the man running in front of him after the game ended. He also admitted that he was frustrated with the way the game ended.

“He ran and jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams told reporters. “So I want to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded so I want to apologize to him for that.”

Adams also apologized on Twitter after the game, in which he hauled in three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

The fallout from the shove likely isn’t over from a football standpoint, either. Adams is facing NFL discipline, including a possible suspension, for his actions, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The league is currently reviewing the situation, and there is no timeline for when a decision will be made.

