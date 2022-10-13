NFL Week 6 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Welcome to Week 6. There are only 14 games this week, as we have reached our first bye weeks of the season. But those games pack a nice punch, with some of the top teams in the league squaring off. The Chiefs host the Bills on Sunday Night Football in the highly anticipated rematch of last season’s epic divisional round matchup. Earlier in the day, the undefeated Eagles host the 4–1 Cowboys. And the 4–1 Giants host the 3–2 Ravens. But our panel played things conservatively, relative to previous weeks, unanimously taking the favorite in eight different games.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter

Mitch Goldich, editor

Gary Gramling, senior editor

Conor Orr, staff writer

John Pluym, managing editor

BOLD denotes an upset pick. Bears vs. Commanders on TNF is a pick ’em.

