Rams Rule Running Back Cam Akers Out for Sunday vs. Panthers

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that running back Cam Akers will not play in the team’s game against the Panthers on Sunday.

McVay, who also shared that the third year running back would not practice on Friday, did not disclose specifically why Akers would not play on Sunday but rather stated he is “working through some things” currently.

Los Angeles listed that Akers did not practice on Thursday due to a personal issue. However, it is no secret that the veteran running back has struggled early through the season. In five games, Akers has recorded 151 yards on 51 carries with one touchdown as well as two receptions for 18 yards.

He is averaging just 3.0 yards per carry this season, the lowest mark in the NFL for a player with a minimum of 25 carries. Following the Rams’ 31–10 season-opening loss to the Bills on Thursday Night Football, McVay pointed out that he wanted to see Akers play with more of a sense of urgency and responsibility. Akers finished that game against Buffalo with zero yards on the ground on three carries. Despite the limited production in that season opener, McVay wanted to see “accountability snap in and snap out” from Akers.

With Akers out, running back Darrell Henderson will carry the bulk of the rushing load for Los Angeles against Carolina. Henderson is averaging 4.1 yards per carry on 34 attempt this season.

