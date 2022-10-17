Patriots rookie Brenden Schooler got a little too excited after he made a big play Sunday against the Browns, and the internet found it utterly hilarious. His coach, the stoic Bill Belichick, couldn’t help but chuckle, too, the day after.

After Schooler recovered a muffed punt, the 25-year-old was so ecstatic after the play that he walked up to Belichick on the sideline and tried giving him the ball. Confused, the New England coach initially was going to take it before an assistant guided Schooler away from Belichick as the game went on.

During a Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, Belichick chuckled when addressing the sequence.

“Well, hey, it’s always exciting for guys to make plays, and it’s exciting for all of us,” Belichick said. “We’re happy when we make them. But, yeah, just gotta move on to the next play.”

After the game, Schooler explained why he tried to give the ball to Belichick.

“I was just trying to … it was obviously a big game for him coming back to Cleveland,” a laughing Schooler told NESN.com. “So, just a nice gesture: ‘Here’s the game ball.’ But I think I was a little too excited and should’ve waited until after.”

Belichick coached the Browns from 1991–95 and his win on Sunday was even more meaningful because he tied George Halas for second all-time in NFL coaching wins. The victory got him to 324 combined regular-season and postseason wins.

