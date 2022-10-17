Bills safety Jordan Poyer was not cleared to fly to his team’s game in Kansas City on Sunday, so he instead made the 15-hour drive from western New York to Arrowhead Stadium, according to ESPN.

Poyer is dealing with a collapsed lung, per the report. He suffered the injury in Week 4 against the Ravens while making the second of his two fourth-quarter interceptions.

He was medically cleared to play this week, but doctors weren’t comfortable subjecting him to the air pressure that comes with flying. The 31-year-old All-Pro was listed on the team’s injury report with a ribs issue.

Refusing to miss the big game against the Chiefs, the Bills arranged for Poyer and his family to travel approximately 1,000 miles by van to Kansas City. The safety ended up tallying four tackles in Buffalo’s 24–20 win.

