Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 6, plus more from our staff.

This time in Kansas City the Bills got the stops and a victory behind a great team defense, a ‘creature’ of a QB and a veteran pass rusher who’s getting everything he wants. Albert Breer speaks to Von Miller about the biggest win of the season.

With imports from the 49ers, the head coach has his team riding a three-game winning streak. Plus, another new hero for the Giants, and the Colts—believe it or not—are tied for first in the AFC South.

Albert Breer speaks to the former LSU stars about their return to New Orleans. Plus, Falcons coach Arthur Smith chugs beers with his offensive line, a quarterback controversy could be brewing in New England, trouble in Tampa and much more.

Conor Orr: If Any Coach Would Stick With Bailey Zappe Over Mac Jones, It’s Bill Belichick

Conor Orr: The Bills Are Set Up to Beat the Chiefs Again When It Matters

Week 6 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers

