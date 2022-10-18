It was a rough outing for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers Sunday against the Steelers and it was made even worse when the star quarterback was seen screaming profanities at his offensive line while on the sidelines. The clip of Brady chewing out his teammates went viral and he addressed the sequence while appearing on the Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast.

“I don’t know if it’s motivation, but I do think that it’s a bad day when there’s more f-bombs than touchdowns,” Brady told Jim Gray. “So that was not one of my better days. But f-bombs, they used to kind of keep you from showing you in those moments, but now it’s kind of for the world to see. So that’s just the way it is.”

Brady has been seen on national broadcasts letting his anger get the best of him in the past, but it’s a rare occasion for a team of his to struggle this mightily. Tampa Bay has scored just eight touchdowns in its first six games of the season and now finds itself with a 3–3 record. The Buccaneers lost Sunday’s matchup 20–18 and Brady finished with 243 passing yards and one touchdown. But he says there’s no friction with his teammates and this is just a part of how he leads a team.

“It’s all good,” Brady said. “You know, I think I have a great rapport with all my teammates and they know that the only reason why I’m doing it is to try to motivate them and try to get us to a higher level. It’s nothing that I don’t say, you know, if I don’t feel like we’re living up to the expectations and playing up to the expectations that we’re capable of then that’s my job.

“That’s what my job is to try to get us going and to try to rally us,” he added. “And there’s a lot of ways to do it. And sometimes it’s some positive encouragement, which you do a lot. Sometimes it’s, you know, getting on people and trying to raise the level, the sense of urgency, and raising my voice and trying to create a different vibration for the whole offense. And that’s ultimately what you’re trying to do.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday.