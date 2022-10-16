Tom Brady Chews Out Bucs Offensive Line During Game vs. Steelers (Video)

Tom Brady is known for being a fiery competitor during games, and that side of him showed up again on Sunday.

In the first half of the Buccaneers’ game against the Steelers, the Tampa Bay quarterback was frustrated by his offense’s lack of production. So, while the Steelers had the ball, Brady berated his offensive line on the sidelines.

Tampa Bay failed to score a touchdown in the first half, entering the breakdown 10–9 thanks to three field goals. As a unit, the Buccaneers only gained 138 total yards in the first half, averaging just 3.9 yards per play and surrendering two sacks.

The Buccaneers have dealt with offensive line injuries all season, so the current group wasn’t the expected one entering the season. Therefore, it is understandable that there are still some chemistry issues on the line.

The first-half struggles have been a theme for the Buccaneers this season, as they’ve only scored three touchdowns in the first 30 minutes of games this year. Despite that, though, Tampa Bay still entered Sunday 3–2 and leading the NFC South.

