Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy announced Wednesday that Dak Prescott has been officially medically cleared to play.

The quarterback fractured his thumb against the Buccaneers in Week 1, but he avoided being placed on injured reserve despite undergoing surgery. The timeline for his return was initially six to eight weeks. With Prescott’s medical clearance, Prescott is able to play in Week 7’s matchup against the Lions, which falls within the predicted timeline.

Prescott is expected to make 40 to 50 throws and participate in a mock game during Wednesday’s practice, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

Prescott’s ability to grip the ball has been a point of discussion in recent weeks. During an appearance on 105.3 The FAN a few weeks ago, team owner Jerry Jones said Prescott’s thumb was getting better, but his ability to grip the ball is “not well enough to play.”

The quarterback did throw with the rehab group last week, and coach Mike McCarthy said he still considered Prescott in the “medical, rehab phase.” In the meantime, Cooper Rush has been the starting quarterback, going 4-1 in five starts. The only loss under his leadership was to the undefeated Eagles on Sunday.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country.