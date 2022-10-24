Colts Benching QB Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger

On Monday, Colts coach Frank Reich announced quarterback Sam Ehlinger will supplant Matt Ryan as the starter, and the change is expected to be for the rest of the season. Reich also stated that Ryan is dealing with a Grade 2 shoulder sprain, but he said the move would have been made even if Ryan were healthy.

Nick Foles will serve as the backup when the Colts play host to the Commanders on Sunday.

Indianapolis acquired Ryan from Atlanta during the offseason and revised his contract upon arrival. Ryan will get $24.7 million fully guaranteed this season and $12 million fully guaranteed in 2023, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Ryan was brought in to make the Colts a contender in the AFC South, but they have struggled on offense so far this season. Ryan, 37, has thrown for 2,008 yards and nine touchdowns in the team’s first seven games, but he also has thrown nine interceptions.

Indianapolis (3–3–1) now turns to Ehlinger, in his second year out of Texas. In three games last year, he didn’t throw a pass, but he did rush three times for nine yards.

