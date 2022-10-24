In one of the most unlikely starts to a season, the Giants are now 6–1 after narrowly defeating the Jaguars on Sunday and Kayvon Thibodeaux is putting the world on notice.

After the 23–17 win, reporters caught up with the rookie edge rusher in the locker room and asked him about the outside world’s perception on this New York squad that is significantly surpassing expectations.

“I don’t care what people around the league do. F--- ‘em! F--- all the people around the league,” Thibodeaux said, per nj.com. “The only people that matter are the people in this room. The only people that are going to dictate what happens on Sunday are the people in this room. Excuse my French.”

Thibodeaux, who was selected with the No. 5 pick in April’s NFL draft, finished his day with three tackles and it appears to be unbothered by the lack of respect he and his teammates receive on a weekly basis.

“I mean, listen, I think the greatest thing we do is we fight for respect in the locker room,” Thibodeaux said. “When you’re on that battlefield, I want you to not respect me.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more New York Giants coverage, go to Giants Country.