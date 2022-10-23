Jaguars Come Up One Yard Short on Final Drive vs. Giants (Video)

The Giants’ dream start to the season keeps on rolling—this time by mere inches.

New York survived its trip to Jacksonville on Sunday, beating the Jaguars by a score of 23–17 thanks to a gutsy goal line stand on the game’s final play. After Jacksonville advanced to the Giants’ 17-yard line in the game’s final minute with no timeouts, quarterback Trevor Lawrence found Christian Kirk near the end zone as time expired.

Kirk caught the ball just shy of the goal line and was immediately hit by a host of Giants defenders, who ultimately kept the wide receiver out of the paint to preserve the dramatic victory.

The Jaguars were in the position after a couple of Giants miscues in the final two minutes. First, with New York attempting to drain the clock on its last possession, running back Saquon Barkley accidentally stepped out of bounds with 1:11 left, which saved Jacksonville 40 seconds on the game clock.

On the ensuing drive, Lawrence threw a 28-yard completion to Marvin Jones as New York was flagged for roughing the passer, putting the Jaguars in business at the Giants’ 17-yard line. Two incompletions preceded the final play to Kirk, as the Jacksonville comeback attempt fell just short.

The win improves the Giants’ record to 6–1, second-best in the NFL. All six of New York’s victories have been by eight points or fewer.

