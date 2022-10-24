The NFL is reviewing a postgame interaction between Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and two members of the game’s officiating crew after the officials appeared to ask Evans for an autograph following the team’s loss to the Panthers, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Video shows Evans walking into the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte after the Bucs’ 21–3 loss when side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter began calling out to Evans. The two officials are then seen having a brief, inaudible exchange with the wide receiver, while Evans appears to write something on a slip of paper handed to him by Lamberth and Sutter.

Pelissero notes that, under the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NFL Referees Association, game officials “shall not … ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.”

Evans made nine catches for 96 yards in Sunday’s game, but failed to find the end zone, along with the rest of Tampa Bay’s struggling offense. The Buccaneers couldn’t stay competitive with the 2–5 Panthers, falling to 3–4 on the year with the road loss.

More NFL Coverage:

BucsGameday: LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday.