After Monday night’s loss to the Bears, there appears to be some quarterback controversy surrounding the Patriots. And when coach Bill Belichick spoke to media members Tuesday morning, he wouldn’t give a definitive answer on who the team’s starting quarterback is.

During the second quarter before the 33–14 loss, Belichick pulled starter Mac Jones, who just returned from a high ankle sprain, in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe. Jones was benched after throwing for just 13 yards and one interception. When asked if Jones will be the starter if he’s healthy going forward, Belichick refused to answer.

“Again, that’s a hypothetical question,” he said. “Let’s see where that is and what that is.”

He was also asked if Jones was healthy enough to play the whole Monday night game. But again, Belichick didn’t give a direct answer.

“Well, that didn’t happen,” he said. “So, that’s another hypothetical question.”

Belichick has also maintained that playing both Jones and Zappe against Chicago was always the game plan. After the loss, Jones confirmed it and addressed his struggles.

“I definitely wanted to play better and I’ve just got to do better at my job,” Jones said during his postgame press conference. “That’s all it comes down to and that’s all I can control and, honestly, we’ve got a good chance here to go against the Jets and that’s what I’m already focused on.”

Kick off against the Jets is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

