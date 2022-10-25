The Titans released a video highlighting the renderings of the team’s proposed new stadium in Nashville on Tuesday.

The new domed stadium would take the place of the Titans’ current home, Nissan Stadium. The unnamed stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet, and it will hold around 60,000 people.

The details of the deal that was agreed upon last week are still being discussed between the Metro Council and the Sports Authority, the team said on Tuesday.

The stadium will be designed by Kansas City-based architecture firm MANICA, which has already designed venues such as Allegiant Stadium and Chase Center. The project’s architect, however, has not been publicly disclosed.

The new stadium will include upgrades such as various outdoor terraces and porches for fans to look at a panoramic view of Nashville, a circular, high-tech ETFE translucent roof and various high tech and sustainable materials throughout the stadium.

The Titans noted that the new stadium design is inspired by the city of Nashville and their fans.

An estimated date for the stadium’s completion has yet to be released.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tennessee Titans coverage, go to All Titans.