Nashville mayor John Cooper has struck a deal with the Titans to build a new domed stadium, according to Axios Nashville. An official announcement, including financial details, could come as early as Monday.

The stadium will cost up to $2.2 billion, according to the capital improvement budget the city approved earlier this year, and the Titans are expected to contribute roughly $800 million in private resources to the deal.

If the deal is approved by the Metro Council, the new stadium will be located east of Nissan Stadium, near I-24, and serve as the anchor of the recently approved East Bank redevelopment plan. It would be the largest building project in the city’s history.

The council also will evaluate how much of a financial liability the current Nissan Stadium lease is. Nissan Stadium made its NFL debut in 1999 as Adelphia Coliseum and also has been known as the Coliseum and LP Field.

