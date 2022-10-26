The Eagles are the NFL’s last undefeated team this season, but Philadelphia doesn’t appear to be getting complacent.

To wit, the Eagles acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Bears on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Chicago receives a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Quinn, according to Schefter.

The 12-year veteran bolsters the pass-rush for Philadelphia (6–0), which holds a half-game lead over Dallas (6–1) atop the NFC East standings. Quinn has recorded one sack in seven games so far this season with the Bears. Last season, he earned his third career Pro Bowl selection and was named to the All-Pro second team after registering 18.5 sacks for Chicago.

Quinn, who boasts 102 career sacks, also has played for the Rams, Dolphins and Cowboys over the course of his pro career. He was picked by the Rams in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft out of North Carolina.

The Eagles play host to the Steelers (2–5) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

