Mac Jones will start for the Patriots on Sunday after being benched in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe on Monday night, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Jones has taken roughly 90% of the first-team snaps this week in practice, according to Yates.

Jones returned from a high ankle sprain on Monday against the Bears but struggled early in the game. He finished with just 13 passing yards and one interception before Zappe took over in the second quarter.

New England coach Bill Belichick said that playing both Jones and Zappe against Chicago was the game plan all along. After the loss, Jones confirmed it and addressed his struggles.

“I definitely wanted to play better, and I’ve just got to do better at my job,” Jones said during his postgame press conference. “That’s all it comes down to, and that’s all I can control and, honestly, we’ve got a good chance here to go against the Jets and that’s what I’m already focused on.”

Kickoff between the Patriots (3–4) and Jets (5–2) is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. It’s unclear if Belichick will play Zappe at some point, despite Jones starting.

