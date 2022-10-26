It’s never too early to look to the future. With that in mind, we at Sports Illustrated have our eyes on who’s up next and who you should keep in mind for the 2023 NFL draft with five players each week who stood out in college football.

Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

As the Vols light up scoreboards this season, its highest-wattage star is slot maven Jalin Hyatt. The scary thing for Tennessee opponents is the Vols have been playing largely without their best receiver, Cedric Tillman. Hyatt followed up his five-touchdown performance against Alabama with another two scores against UT-Martin last weekend. His deep-ball speed will have scouts interested and he’ll continue to get chances to showcase it in a Tennessee offense that doesn’t have an off switch.

Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech

If you’re into long-armed defensive linemen (and NFL scouts most assuredly are), look no further than White. The way he can shock, shed blocks and make tackles is impressive. He’s continued to add weight to his frame and is now listed at 286 pounds. We can’t wait to see how he measures in the pre-draft process. He typically lines up outside of the offensive tackle on either side, but as he shows in the clip below, he's more than willing to kick inside and can hold his own. Such versatility vaulted Travon Walker to the top pick in last year’s draft.

Cam Peoples, RB, Appalachian State

You wanna talk about an angry runner? Meet Peoples, who can also leg it out when needed. One thing to note about Peoples is he doesn’t have too much tread on his tires at only 13 carries per game. It’s safe to say there’s plenty of quality in his low quantity of touches.

Davis Allen, TE, Clemson

Allen will be interesting for scouts to evaluate in the tight end class simply because as the sport moves toward the receiver hybrid version of the position (think Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts), Allen is more of the classic version as an adept run blocker. But he can still climb the ladder and go get the ball at its highest point, especially when in a mismatch. He’s in line to have his best receiving season to date.

Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota

One end of a talented safety tandem for the Gophers, Howden may be on the small side but he’s known as a thumper who can come off the roof of the defense to make a tackle. The TFL below really shows that part of his skillset as he tracks the ballcarrier from the defensive backfield to come down and make a play.

