Saints’ Dennis Allen to Start Dalton at QB Over Healthy Winston

Saints coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that backup quarterback Andy Dalton will start against the Raiders on Sunday.

The decision didn’t come as a huge surprise, because Dalton has started the past four games while Jameis Winston continues to recover from four fractures in his back and an ankle injury.

However, Allen told reporters on Wednesday that the choice to name Dalton as the starter this week was an “offensive decision,” because Winston is apparently healthy and ready to start now, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Winston participated in the full Saints practice Wednesday, Allen noted.

Apparently Allen trusts Dalton’s offensive skills more than Winston’s at this time.

The biggest statistical difference between the two quarterbacks is Winston’s turnover issue. In the three games he started, he threw five interceptions, was sacked 11 times and committed three fumbles. Dalton has thrown four interceptions, was sacked four times and committed one fumble in his four starts.

Dalton has posted a 1–3 record as starter this season. He’s completed 83 passes out of 131 attempts (63.4%) for 946 yards and seven touchdowns.

Winston will serve as the backup quarterback on Sunday, when the Saints (2-5) play host to the Raiders (2-4) at 1 p.m. ET.

