Baker Mayfield Comments for First Time Since Injury on Being QB2

It’s been a rough season for Baker Mayfield as the former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with playing woes and an ankle injury that ultimately led to the loss of his starting spot.

While Mayfield and backup Sam Darnold (IR, ankle) have been away, the Panthers were forced to turn to their only healthy quarterback in P.J. Walker who played well enough to officially earn QB1 duties going into Week 8. On Thursday, Mayfield, now back with Carolina after a two-game absence, reflected on where things stand and his intention to remain committed to the team in his first interview since his injury.

“It’s one of those things. It’s one of those new things,” Mayfield said, per ESPN. “You just have to roll with the punches. It’s not my plan, obviously. I’m a competitor, but I’m rolling with the punches to help this team out in any way I can.

“I came here to win. If it’s my role to help PJ out from the sideline and help this defense out with scout team stuff, I’m gonna do it. And I’m gonna do it with everything I can.”

Since going down with a high ankle sprain against the 49ers in Week 5, Mayfield could do nothing but watch as the Panthers tried to rally in an effort to save their season after a 1–4 start. Part of that push ties into the decision to start Walker over Mayfield in a move that will place the fiery veteran on the bench for the first time in his four-year NFL career when he’s been healthy.

His pledge to stay focused on helping the team despite stepping into uncharted territory is a far cry from the tone that permeated his tumultuous exit with the Browns. And, as he prepares to backup Walker going forward, Mayfield had plenty of praise for his teammate and job he’ll do in leading the offense.

“I don’t think he’s ever had that mindset he was fourth on the depth chart,” he said. “PJ’s a great leader. He’s a great quarterback. He’s a guy that’s continuously stepped up in this place. He’s obviously been a few other spots, but he didn’t hesitate. He went in there and just did his thing. I have a tremendous amount of respect for PJ as a player, but more so as a man.”

After entering the year as the unquestioned starter, the already polarizing Mayfield will now face even more questions about his future should the 27-year-old remain on the sidelines. Now led by interim coach Steve Wilks, the Panthers (2–5) have been busy re-tinkering its personnel in the time since Mayfield’s hiatus. In addition to moving on to Walker, the club moved on from coach Matt Rhule, and traded Robbie Anderson (Cardinals) and Christian McCaffrey (49ers) ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline.

When asked about his rookie contract, which expires at the end of the season, Mayfield made it clear that while he may not be in Charlotte for a long time, he’s going to make sure he makes the most of it. In his five games played this season, Mayfield has completed 84 of 153 pass attempts for 962 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

“It's obviously instrumental,” Mayfield said. “Fifth-year option. There's no more guarantees that I'll be here. So I'm just trying to handle it as well as I possibly can, do whatever role that is and do it the best I can and roll with the punches.

“I trust the opinions in this building that they see the work I put in constantly and I want the team to win. That’s just who I am.”

