Panthers Name P.J. Walker as Starting Quarterback vs. Falcons

After an upset victory over the Buccaneers, Panthers head coach Steve Wilks announced he plans on sticking with quarterback P.J. Walker as the team’s starter for Carolina’s game against the Falcons. That will be the case even if quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are fully healed from their respective injuries.

Wilks and Walker both won their first game together since Mayfield’s injury and Matt Rhule was fired, defeating Tampa Bay 21–3 at home on Sunday. A week after Walker and the Panthers played conservatively vs. the Rams, the quarterback threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns against the two-time defending NFC South champions.

After spending time in the XFL, Walker signed with the Panthers in the 2020 season to reunite with Rhule, his college head coach. Through three seasons as a backup, Walker has played in 12 games, starting four, throwing for over 1,000 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Carolina traded for Mayfield in the offseason with the hopes that he would elevate the team, but that didn’t happen to begin the year. Through the first five games, Mayfield went 1–4 with four touchdowns and four interceptions, while the team decided to fire its head coach.

More NFL Coverage: