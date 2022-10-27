The Chiefs are trading their compensatory third-round draft pick and a sixth-round pick to the Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a source told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The news was first reported by the Score’s Jordan Schultz.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, both picks are in 2023. Toney was drafted by New York with the No. 20 pick in the 2021 NFL draft but has been sidelined for most of the season with a hamstring injury.

In his rookie year, he tallied 420 receiving yards and caught 39 passes but never found the end zone in his 10 appearances. In his two games played this year, he has caught just two passes. He has yet to score a touchdown in the NFL.

The Chiefs (5–2) have added yet another weapon to Patrick Mahomes and company, but it’s unclear at what point Toney will return to action.

