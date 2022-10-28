Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Is ‘Doubtful’ Against Bears

The Cowboys are listing running back Ezekiel Elliott as ‘doubtful’ for their game vs. the Bears, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Elliott’s injury occurred in the Cowboys 24-6 victory over the Lions last Sunday, and even though the running back said he would like to play, he missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. Dallas has a bye following this week, so the team may choose to give Elliott two full weeks to rest and get back to normal.

In seven games so far this year, Elliott has 443 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Tony Pollard, who has 480 total scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, will most likely take the starter’s share of carries if Elliott can’t go.

Last week, Pollard did accumulate 83 rushing yards on 12 attempts, while Elliott only recorded 57 yards on 15 attempts.

While Elliott may sit out, Dallas will play its second game with quarterback Dak Prescott back following a thumb injury.

