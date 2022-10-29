Troy Aikman Says Cowboys Should Trade for Wide Receiver

The Cowboys are in the heat of the playoff race, battling surprising Eagles and Giants teams at the top of a stacked NFC East. To keep pace, Troy Aikman—the former Cowboys Super Bowl-winning quarterback-turned-top broadcaster—says the team should add more offensive firepower.

“You better have some offense in today’s NFL if you’re going to win games,” Aikman told TMZ when asked if the team should look to add a wide receiver at the trade deadline.

“The way you have offense is you have weapons, and you’ve gotta have more than one or two… I think when they lost Amari Cooper this past year, he was a guy who definitely garnered some attention in coverage and it opened a lot of other things up. So it would help them for sure.”

The interviewer mentioned Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks and the Steelers’ Chase Claypool as two players that have been mentioned in numerous trade rumors. Aikman did not specifically name a player that Dallas should target, but he clearly agrees that the team should get some more help for Dak Prescott and company if possible.

The Cowboys are 5–2 despite missing Prescott for all but two games so far this season, as backup Cooper Rush filled in admirably. CeeDee Lamb is the No. 1 target as expected, with 37 receptions for 479 yards and two touchdowns, while Noah Brown has emerged as the second-leading receiver for the team (25/339/1).

Cooper, meanwhile, has impressed for Cleveland after being traded for a pair of low-round 2022 NFL draft picks.

Dallas is far from the only team that can use receiver help. It has been a pretty active trade season so far, and Jerry Jones’s team likely won’t be the only one on the hunt for help ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

