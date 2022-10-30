The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and it sounds as if the Bills are in the hunt for a star running back.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Bills called the Saints this week to discuss a potential trade for Alvin Kamara, but Buffalo was “rebuffed.”

Kamara has spent his entire six-year NFL career with New Orleans. He’s become one of the top running backs in the league, so it makes sense why a Super Bowl favorite such as Buffalo would be interested in securing another powerful player.

Through five games, the Saints running back has rushed 77 times for 351 yards and has recorded 24 receptions for 191 yards. Entering Sunday’s games, he had yet to score a touchdown this season.

Glazer explained how the Bills will shift their focus from Kamara to another running back, although it’s unclear which players they might target. Some possibilities include the Browns’ Kareem Hunt, 49ers’ Jeff Wilson Jr. and Rams’ Cam Akers.

Buffalo’s current starting running back is Devin Singletary. Through six games, Singletary has rushed 57 times for 256 yards and recorded 22 receptions for 167 yards and one touchdown.

