Lions to Honor Barry Sanders With Statue at Ford Field in 2023

The Lions announced that the team will put up a Barry Sanders statue outside of Ford Field, making him the first player in franchise history to get the honor.

“It is with immense pride that we share the news that we will be honoring the greatest running back in the history of football with a statue in the city we represent,” Lions Owner and Chair Sheila Ford Hamp said. “Generations upon generations of fans will learn about Barry and his contributions not only to the Lions, but to the game of football. He is truly in a class of his own, and while we may never see a player quite as electrifying or elusive again, Barry’s legacy will live forever and be tangible right here in Detroit.”

Sanders is widely viewed as the greatest player in Lions history, and one of the best running backs to ever play in the NFL. The 1997 NFL MVP led the league in rushing yards four separate times, including 2,053 yards rushing in that 1997 season (which also ranks fourth all-time).

The running back played his entire 10-year career in Detroit, from being drafted out of Oklahoma State in 1989 through the ’98 season. Sanders retired from the league at 31 years-old, before the 1999 season began.

In total, Sanders had over 15,000 career rushing yards and 99 touchdowns, with over 2,900 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in his Lions career.

“Detroit has been my home ever since I was drafted by the Lions in 1989. This statue means the city will be my home forever, it's surreal,” Sanders said. “There is no way that I can express my gratitude to the entire Ford family, my teammates, my coaches, the Lions Front Office, the media, and most of all to the fans. As I soak it all in and reflect on my career, I recognize what a tremendous honor this is.”

Detroit had already retired Sanders’ No. 20 following his retirement, and he was elected in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2004 class.

