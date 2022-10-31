Lions Fire DBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant Amid Defensive Struggles

The Lions have fired defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant following another disappointing performance by the team’s secondary against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Safeties coach Brian Duker will assume Pleasant’s responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Detroit coach Dan Campbell confirmed the moves Monday afternoon.

“We’re in a production-based business,” Campbell explained in his press conference Monday, “and after seven weeks, I felt like this change needed to be made.”

The firing comes on the heels of a 31–27 loss to the Dolphins, who torched the Lions defense throughout the afternoon. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns, while wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for 294 receiving yards in the win.

The performance was more of the same for the Detroit secondary this season. The Lions rank last in the league in total defense (421.3 yards per game) and scoring defense (32.1 points per game) through eight weeks, having allowed at least 24 points in every game on their way to an NFL-worst 1–6 start.

Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will hope that the recent move brings about some sort of positive change when Detroit takes the field at home next Sunday against the Packers.

More NFL Coverage:

All Lions: Report: Lions Fire DB Coach Aubrey Pleasant

For more Detroit Lions coverage, go to All Lions.