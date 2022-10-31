Longtime NFL Referee Says DJ Moore Shouldn’t Have Been Penalized

During what could have been a game-winning play, Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was penalized for his touchdown celebration on Sunday against the Falcons.

He earned a penalty for excessive celebration after taking off his helmet and screaming at the crowd in excitement.

The penalty was controversial and arguably cost the Panthers the game.

NBC rules analyst and longtime referee Terry McAulay, who worked in the NFL from 1998 through 2017, thinks it was a bad call. McAulay told NBC’s Tony Dungy that the penalty should not have been called on the receiver because he was off the field when he removed his helmet.

Even if the penalty was a bad call on Moore, it’s too late now for the Panthers.

Moore’s penalty pushed the extra point attempt further back 15 yards after his touchdown. Then, kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed the 48-yard attempt, causing the game to go into overtime. The Panthers eventually lost 37–34.

