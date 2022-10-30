What might be the best play of this NFL season will be remembered not because of the spectacular catch, but what happened after the whistle.

With just 22 seconds left in the game, down by six points and with no timeouts, Panthers quarterback PJ Walker had no choice but to heave it deep to the end zone for a chance to win the crucial divisional matchup.

Walker took the snap at the 38-yard line, rolled left and somehow found an open DJ Moore streaking down the field for a touchdown—with less that 20 seconds to go in regulation.

But Moore followed his amazing play with a costly error. He took off his helmet, jumped up to scream at fans in the crowd nearly face to face and was given a penalty for the excessive celebration.

The extra point attempt for the win was pushed back as a result, and kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed it. The game, tied at 34-34, went into overtime, and Piñeiro missed another potential game-winning field goal before Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo nailed a 41-yarder to win the game and let the Falcons take the lead in the NFC South.

Despite the missed kicks, fans are left wondering: if the flag wasn’t thrown, Carolina might be the ones celebrating a massive win.

