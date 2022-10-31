Links to all our coverage of NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Kyle Shanahan, Geno Smith, Marcus Mariota, Terry McLaurin, Devin McCourty and more.

Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 8, plus more from our staff.

McCaffrey has made a quick impact for his new team. Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

The Christian McCaffrey trade cost the 49ers a bunch of picks, but Sunday’s effort against the Rams showed why it could spell trouble for other NFC teams. Albert Breer spoke to Kyle Shanahan about his new star, whom he has known for a very long time.

Wilson has had a rocky start in Denver, but showed signs on Sunday that the Broncos are not out of it. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos can put September and October behind them after a big victory over the Jaguars in London. Plus, Albert Breer talks to Geno Smith about how the Seahawks keep winning and talks to Terry McLaurin about why he loves Indianapolis.

Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Albert Breer talks to Marcus Mariota, who is leading the surprisingly first-place Falcons. Plus, the Bills look ho-hum in a win over the Packers, the Cowboys are rounding into form, the Colts could be sellers by Tuesday’s cutoff and much more.

