MMQB Week 8: Christian McCaffrey’s Historic Day, First-Place Falcons and Broncos’ Big Win
Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 8, plus more from our staff.
Inside the Christian McCaffrey Trade and His Historic Day Against the Rams
The Christian McCaffrey trade cost the 49ers a bunch of picks, but Sunday’s effort against the Rams showed why it could spell trouble for other NFC teams. Albert Breer spoke to Kyle Shanahan about his new star, whom he has known for a very long time.
Three Deep: Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson Can Finally Exhale
The Broncos can put September and October behind them after a big victory over the Jaguars in London. Plus, Albert Breer talks to Geno Smith about how the Seahawks keep winning and talks to Terry McLaurin about why he loves Indianapolis.
Takeaways: The Falcons Are In First Place; Trade Deadline Could Be Quiet
Albert Breer talks to Marcus Mariota, who is leading the surprisingly first-place Falcons. Plus, the Bills look ho-hum in a win over the Packers, the Cowboys are rounding into form, the Colts could be sellers by Tuesday’s cutoff and much more.
Conor Orr: Tua Tagovailoa Is Finally Getting a Chance to Prove He’s a Franchise QB
Conor Orr: The NFL Needs to Change Its Celebration Penalty Rules
Week 8 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers
Listen to Gary Gramling and Conor Orr break down all the games and every major story line on The MMQB Podcast, in your feed every Monday morning.