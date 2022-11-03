Media personality and executive Byron Allen is readying a potential bid to purchase the Commanders, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The report comes on the heels of Wednesday’s news that current team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder have hired Bank of America as a possible precursor to selling the franchise. If Allen makes a successful bid, he would become in the first Black majority team owner in NFL history.

Allen is working with a group of investors in the endeavor, according to Bloomberg sources. He has said that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Patriots owner Robert Kraft approached him about bidding for the Broncos, who were sold earlier this year to a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton for $4.65 billion.

One NFL franchise owner told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that the Commanders are expected to fetch a purchase price of at least $5 billion, with the possibility of the price tag reaching $6 or $7 billion.

Dan Snyder is facing inquiries from the NFL and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which are investigating workplace misconduct within the franchise. The NFL first launched an investigation into the franchise after a July 2020 report by The Washington Post detailed accounts from 15 former female employees alleging sexual harassment by various staffers over the course of 18 years.

Snyder bought the franchise in 1999. The team has earned six playoff appearances during his ownership, compiling a 2–6 postseason record.

