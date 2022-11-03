NFL Week 9 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Welcome to Week 9. We are one more slate of games away from the midpoint of the season, and there are some important ones on the schedule. Tom Brady and Buccaneers will look for revenge against a Rams team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season, with two of our pickers expecting the defending champs to pull an upset. The Chiefs and Titans will meet with both teams sitting in first place. And four of our five writers and editors say the Seahawks will continue their surprise season with what would technically be an upset at the Cardinals.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter

Mitch Goldich, editor

Gary Gramling, senior editor

Conor Orr, staff writer

John Pluym, managing editor

BOLD denotes an upset pick.

