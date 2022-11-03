Hall of Fame Punter, Raiders Legend Ray Guy Dead at 72

Ray Guy, one of the greatest punters in football history and a Pro Football Hall of Famer, has died. His alma mater, Southern Miss, announced his death on Thursday morning, stating that Guy died following a “lengthy illness.” He was 72 years old.

The Georgia native played at the school from 1969 to ’72, earning unanimous All-America honors as a senior before becoming a first-round NFL draft pick in 1973. He played his entire NFL career for the Raiders franchise, donning the silver and black from 1973 to ’86. He helped lead the team to victories in Super Bowls XI, XV and XVIII.

During his career, Guy made eight total All-Pro teams, with first-team selections every year from 1973 to ’78, and second team selections the next two seasons. He was also a seven-time Pro Bowler, and later was selected to the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade Team, and the league’s 75th and 100th anniversary teams.

Guy’s high-arching punts are credited with inspiring the phrase “hang time.” NFL teams eventually began tracking the stat in their evaluation of punters.

The Ray Guy Award, which was first presented in 2000, is given annually to the nation’s best collegiate punter.

A great athlete aside from his abilities as a punter and kicker, Guy also played defensive back at Southern Miss. He is tied for the school’s single-season record with eight interceptions in 1972 and ranks second in program history in career interceptions with 18.

He was also a star pitcher at the school, recording 260 strikeouts in 220 innings, according to al.com. According to Baseball Reference, he was selected in the MLB draft four times between 1969 and ’73 but never wavered from playing professional football.

Guy was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.