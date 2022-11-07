Tests on Packers running back Aaron Jones’s left ankle came back negative, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The tailback should be able to play this week against the Cowboys after avoiding a major injury.

There was initial concern over Jones’s availability after he was spotted wearing a walking boot following Green Bay’s loss to the Lions on Sunday.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, an X-ray of his ankle was inconclusive, but an MRI didn’t show any major damage. Jones suffered the injury in the third quarter and was seen jogging back to the locker room, but he didn’t return to the game. His day ended with 25 rushing yards on nine attempts. He also caught two passes for 20 yards.

“X-rays were fine, but they decided to hold me,” Jones said after the game, per The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “It was frustrating because I felt like I could have went, but they were being smart. I definitely respect them because after I stopped moving around and I sat still for a while, it got kind of sore.”

The Packers will play host to the Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

