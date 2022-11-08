Orlovsky Shares Coaching Interest When Asked About Jeff Saturday’s Staff

The Colts decision to hire Jeff Saturday has created interest throughout the league as to how the interim head coach will do, especially with such inexperienced coaching on the offensive side of the ball.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky appeared on the Dan Patrick Show to speak about his former coworker, and when Patrick asked if Saturday reached out about a coaching position, Orlovsky answered the question very honestly.

“Not directly, no,” he said. “Jeff and I have had conversations about coaching, we’ve had some really good in depth conversations about what coaching looks like, who are the good ones, who are the bad ones, my interest level in it and where I am in the present moment. I think he was gathering a feel and information without revealing some of the stuff that was going on behind the scenes.”

Both Orlovsky and Saturday have spent several years at ESPN together, along with playing in Indianapolis together as players in 2011, so they have built a strong relationship. However, while Orlovsky admitted that he has coaching aspirations in his career, he told Patrick that he wouldn’t outwardly lobby Saturday for a job with the Colts.

“I won’t lobby,” he added. “I made myself pretty clear to Jeff. I want to coach one day, I’m very much interested in it. Candidly, as the days go on and on I get more interested in it…I have a lot of friends who are coaches in the league and we talk all the time, they know where I stand.”

Orlovsky would not be the first analyst to jump into coaching if he does make that decision. Last year, Brian Griese took the quarterbacks coach job with the 49ers after 13 years at ESPN as a college football and NFL analyst.

