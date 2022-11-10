Raiders Place Darren Waller on Injured Reserve, per Report

The Raiders reportedly placed tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Waller reportedly aggravated his hamstring injury. Las Vegas reportedly believes that placing Waller on IR will allow him to get healthy and eventually come back to finish the remainder of the 2022 season, per Schefter.

Waller had been dealing with the hamstring injury over the past month. Through five games this season, Waller has recorded 16 receptions for 175 yards and one touchdown.

Prior to the injuries last season and this season, Waller recorded 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and ’20. However, at the NFL’s recent trade deadline, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers made a significant offer to Las Vegas for Waller. But the Raiders chose to retain Waller, who recently signed a three-year, $51 million extension with the franchise in September.

Las Vegas (2–6) currently sit at the bottom of the AFC West.

