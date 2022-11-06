Packers Tried to Trade for Raiders TE Darren Waller, per Report

While the Packers attempt to dig themselves out of a 3-5 hole to start the season, the team’s front office was aggressive in trying to add reinforcements before the trade deadline passed. The team made an offer for wide receiver Chase Claypool, who ended up going to the Bears instead, but Green Bay also tried to acquire a star tight end.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers made a significant offer to the Raiders for tight end Darren Waller. However, Las Vegas chose to keep Waller despite its 2-5 record this year. The tight end signed a three-year, $51 million extension with the Raiders in September, and Las Vegas apparently views him as part of its core for the future.

Waller recorded 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and ’20, but he’s in the midst of his second consecutive injury-plagued campaign. In five games this year, Waller has 16 receptions for 175 yards and one touchdown. He’s been battling a hamstring injury for the past month.

The Packers have struggled to replace Davante Adams, whom the team traded to the Raiders in the offseason. While Allen Lazard has established himself as the top receiving option, and tight end Robert Tonyan has provided stability after returning from a torn ACL, no other wide receiver on the team has separated himself on the field.

