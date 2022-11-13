A scary moment took place in the first half of Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Jaguars when Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took a hard hit to the head from Jacksonville’s Andre Cisco.

Smith-Schuster fell to the ground and did not move for several moments, with his hands held in front of his face in what appeared to be the fencing response that often occurs after a head injury.

After being examined by the team’s medical staff, Smith-Schuster was able to walk off the field and into the locker room. The Chiefs announced shortly thereafter that he had entered concussion protocol and would not return to the game.

Smith-Schuster had two catches for 33 yards on the day prior to his departure. The sixth-year pro has 46 receptions for 615 yards and two touchdowns on the season, his first with the Chiefs.

