Tom Brady Explains Bizarre Play, Leonard Fournette Interception

The Buccaneers earned their first victory overseas on Sunday, holding on to to beat the Seahawks, 21–16. Although it was a strong performance that got Tampa Bay back to a .500 record, the most memorable moment of the game in Munich, Germany, was a comical blunder involving Tom Brady.

Up 14–3 on Seattle and driving, the Bucs dialed up a trick play with Leonard Fournette behind center. The running back took the snap in wildcat formation and proceeded to attempt a pass to Brady, who was split out wide to the left side. Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, Brady slipped on his route, allowing rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen to come up with an easy interception.

The botched trick play ultimately didn’t have an impact on the outcome of the next Seattle drive, or the game, so when speaking about the gaffe after the game, Brady was in good spirits.

“I wasn’t very close today. Unfortunately that corner [Woolen] is a former college receiver who jumps a lot higher than me and a lot more athletic,” a smiling Brady said, per the Tampa Bay Times. “I was hoping to be wide open and I probably was on the first [wildcat play], but I think they were pretty clued in on the second one. …The ball went up in the air, and I was trying to just, whatever, jump up and knock it down and I ended up falling on my face.”

The entire Tampa Bay locker room likely got a laugh out of watching their quarterback fall flat. More importantly, the Bucs will leave Germany at 5–5, well positioned atop the NFC South.

