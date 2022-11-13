Leonard Fournette Intercepted Throwing Pass to Tom Brady in Bizarre Play (Video)

The Buccaneers already may have the weirdest play of the day, and it happened before the clock struck noon in the U.S.

Up 14-3 on the Seahawks and driving while playing in Germany, Tampa Bay called a trick play. The Bucs had running back Leonard Fournette take a wildcat snap and attempt a pass to quarterback Tom Brady, who was lined up wide to the left. However, potentially because the Bucs ran a wildcat play earlier, during which Seattle didn’t cover Brady, the Seahawks seemed prepared for the play.

Brady slipped while running his route, leading to rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen making an easy interception. Brady also was penalized for tripping Woolen on the tackle.

What makes the decision even stranger is that the Bucs offense was playing well and seemed to be driving against the Seahawks defense with ease. Tampa Bay had an opportunity to take firm control of the game but instead may have gotten too cute.

More NFL Coverage:

BucsGameday: LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks