Tom Brady Becomes First Player to Win NFL Game in Four Countries

Tom Brady has been successful just about everywhere that he’s played around the world, and now he can add Germany to the list of places where he’s won.

The 45-year-old’s dominance abroad continued on Sunday as he led the Buccaneers to a 21–16 victory over the Seahawks in the NFL’s first-ever game in Munich. Brady improved to 4–0 in international games and made history in the process, becoming the first player to win a game in four different countries.

Prior to the weekend, Brady already had boasted wins in England and Mexico, in addition to his many wins in the United States. However all of his previous wins abroad came with the Patriots, as the Buccaneers finally ended a three-game international losing streak by picking up the franchise’s first overseas victory on Sunday.

Brady was sharp throughout the contest at Allianz Arena, ending the day with 22 completions in 29 attempts for 258 yards and two touchdowns. The sole blemish on the stat sheet came in the fourth quarter, when he threw an interception that led to a Seahawks score.

Thankfully for Brady, Tampa’s running game had one of its best performances of the year and managed to close out the win in the final minutes. Rookie Rachaad White led the way, taking 22 carries for 105 yards, and Leonard Fournette added 57 yards and a touchdown.

The Buccaneers improved to 5–5 with the victory, while the Seahawks fell to 6–4.

