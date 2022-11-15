For the third time in four weeks, backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke helped lead the Commanders to victory. His latest performance on Monday Night Football resulted in a signature win over the previously undefeated Eagles and vaulted the Commanders back to a .500 record at 5–5.

Though Heinicke’s run behind center in Washington has been invigorating for the franchise, there’s no guarantee that he’ll hold onto the starting spot with Carson Wentz possibly in line for a return this week. The former No. 2 pick has been on injured reserve with a broken finger but could be activated ahead of the team’s Week 11 game against the Texans.

Following the win in Philadelphia on Monday, Heinicke was asked if he’d be disappointed with a drop down the depth chart when Wentz returns.

“Not at all. I said it back in OTAs that we brought Carson in to be a starter,” Heinicke said in his postgame press conference. “If my number is called, I’ll be ready to go in. Whatever decision they want to make, let’s go. If I’m backing up Carson next week, great. I’m going to help him in any way that I can to get ready for that Texans game. The biggest thing for me is let’s just go win. Let’s keep winning whether it means playing or not.”

Heinicke hasn’t been flawless throughout his four weeks as Washington’s starter, but he has produced a few magical moments that led to victories. He’s completed 62% of his passes for 840 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions, but most importantly has posted a 3–1 record during that span.

The run has sent the Commanders back into playoff contention, a position they’ll look to bolster in Houston this weekend. Standout receiver Terry McLaurin said he thinks that Washington is set up for success moving forward, no matter who plays quarterback.

“I think we have a chance to be very successful with him or Carson honestly, and I know Coach Rivera and the coaching staff’s going to put the best guy in the situation to help us win games,” McLaurin told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt postgame, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports. “But what [Heinicke]‘s done the last few weeks and the rollercoaster ride we’ve been on has been awesome.”

If Wentz is healthy enough to return this week, coach Ron Rivera will have a decision to make. He’ll need to do so before Washington takes the field in Houston at 1 p.m ET on Sunday.

