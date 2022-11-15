The Commanders became the first team of the 2022 season to beat the Eagles, knocking off their division rivals 32–21 on Monday Night Football. The victory not only lifted Washington to a .500 record, but also marked the third win in four games for the team with backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke under center.

Heinicke, a 2015 undrafted free agent, hasn’t been perfect in his starts this year, but has managed to make key plays down the stretch in each of the wins. That aspect of his game is something that prompted Commanders star receiver Terry McLaurin to praise the quarterback after the road upset Monday.

“Taylor Heinicke is a guy who plays every play like it’s his last, man. He gives us a chance to win football games just the way he wills, the way he plays. His toughness, he’s willing to fight for the extra yards... I think we rally around him, honestly,” McLaurin told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt postgame, per Yahoo’s Jori Epstein. “We’re just so lucky to have a guy like that who has taken his opportunity and ran with it since he came with us in Tampa a few years ago. He just gives us a chance to win and the heart he plays with I feel like is infectious. I’m really happy to play with a guy like that who is gritty, you know what I mean? It’s dirty, it’s nasty. You love playing with guys like that because they elevate the guys around them.”

McLaurin has thrived since Heinicke took over for the injured Carson Wentz in Week 7 against the Packers. He’s made at least five catches in each of the team’s last four games and racked up a total of 370 yards, surpassing the amount that he tallied (367 yards) in six weeks with Wentz.

Though McLaurin and the Commanders have come to life with Heinicke at quarterback, Wentz is eyeing a return from his broken finger in Week 11. The former No. 2 pick remains on injured reserve but is eligible to be activated later this week.

Coach Ron Rivera said that Wentz was throwing last week, but has yet to offer any update on whether he’ll be back at practice following Monday’s win in Philadelphia. Regardless of the decision the team makes at the position, McLaurin thinks that Washington is in a strong position for success moving forward.

“I think we have a chance to be very successful with him or Carson honestly and I know Coach Rivera and the coaching staff’s going to put the best guy in the situation to help us win games. But what [Heinicke]‘s done the last few weeks and the rollercoaster ride we’ve been on has been awesome.”

The Commanders (5–5) will return to action on Sunday against the Texans (1-7-1) in Houston.

