Jerry Jones Was Asked If Dak Prescott is ‘Weak Link’ for Cowboys

The Cowboys endured a painful overtime loss in Green Bay on Sunday, and Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott now finds himself a subject of criticism for his performance. Despite throwing three touchdown passes, he also threw two interceptions.

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was plainly asked if Prescott is the “weak link” on the team.

“I can say that’s not correct,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, per Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports. “The strength that I look at of our chance to win a championship is Dak and his leadership at that position . . . I don’t think that’s accurate.”

“Dak brings us a seperator,” Jones continued. “Now, does that mean Dak’s going to win every game or make every comeback or every key situation? Of course not. But by the same token, if you were constructing the possibility of competing for a Super Bowl, I would start on this team right there with Dak. He’s that integral to us really being able to have the year we want to have.”

Dallas was up 28–14 with two minutes to go in the third quarter after Prescott connected with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a touchdown pass, but the Cowboys offense never found the end zone again. The Cowboys defense has been praised all season, holding opponents to just 18.2 points per game—leaving the door open for blame to be placed elsewhere.

Despite the outside noise, Jones isn’t buying into the belief that his star quarterback is the “weak link.”

