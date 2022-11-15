Prior to Monday’s 32–21 loss to the Commanders, the previously undefeated Eagles hadn’t been behind during the second half all season. Trailing against Washington in the fourth quarter, Philadelphia made too many self-inflicted blunders to make up the deficit—though an egregious mistake by the officiating crew certainly played a role, too.

Early in the fourth quarter, Jalen Hurts found tight end Dallas Goedert for a completion on first down, but Goedert lost the ball while getting tackled and the Commanders recovered it. Upon an official review of the play concerning the turnover, it was clear that Goedert had his facemask pulled during the tackle—though the referees did not throw a flag on the play, and could not do so during the review.

Washington converted the turnover into a field goal to extend its lead to 26–21 with 7:33 remaining. The Eagles fumbled again on their next possession, and though it didn’t turn into any points, it occurred on a deep completion from Hurts to Quez Watkins that would’ve put Philadelphia in the red zone.

With the Eagles’ defeat, there are now no more undefeated teams. Philadelphia and Minnesota are the lone 8–1 squads, while the Giants and Chiefs have the next-best records at 7–2.

